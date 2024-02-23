Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

