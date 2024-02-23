Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

LOW opened at $230.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

