LPL Financial LLC Has $92 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.30% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $91,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after acquiring an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

