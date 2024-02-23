LPL Financial LLC Has $93.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $93,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $118.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

