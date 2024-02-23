LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Head to Head Analysis

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LTC Properties and Primary Health Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29 Primary Health Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

This table compares LTC Properties and Primary Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 45.49% 10.25% 4.86% Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Primary Health Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $197.24 million 7.02 $89.74 million $2.16 14.87 Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

