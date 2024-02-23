Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

LUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$15.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.96. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

