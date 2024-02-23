LyondellBasell Industries to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYB opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 48,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

