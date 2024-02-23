MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Declares $0.14 Final Dividend

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, private equity, and venture capital.

