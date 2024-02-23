Maarten Wensveen Sells 1,651 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMPR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.55. 66,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cimpress by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

