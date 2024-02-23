Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
