Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Marchex Trading Down 4.6 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

