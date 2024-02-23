Mariner LLC Acquires 3,526 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

