Mariner LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 310,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

