Mariner LLC Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,757.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,676.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,601.45.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

