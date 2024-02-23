Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NEM stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

