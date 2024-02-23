Mariner LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $215.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

