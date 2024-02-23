Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 47,109 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

