Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss Sells 3,563 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $249.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Marriott International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

