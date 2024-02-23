Martinrea International (MRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Martinrea International to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$11.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRE. Cormark reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Paradigm Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.63.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.