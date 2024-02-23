Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 579,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 106.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.5% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $471.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

