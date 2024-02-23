Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 3,000 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $132.30 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,686,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

