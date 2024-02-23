Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Matson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MATX opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

