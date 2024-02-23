Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.21. Matterport shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 826,170 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTTR
Matterport Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Matterport
In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,972 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.