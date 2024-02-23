Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.21. Matterport shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 826,170 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Matterport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTTR

Matterport Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Matterport

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,972 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.