Matthew Enyedi Sells 1,381 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $262.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $264.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

