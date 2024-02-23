McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Michael D. Mangan Sells 5,000 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $92,340,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $77,091,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

