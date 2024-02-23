McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is an increase from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
McGrath Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About McGrath
