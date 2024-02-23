McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.15. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

