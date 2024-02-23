MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

