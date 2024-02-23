Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,531 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Aptiv stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. 208,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,558. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.