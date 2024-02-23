Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.10. The company had a trading volume of 417,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average of $277.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

