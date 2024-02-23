Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 247,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

