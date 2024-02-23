Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

