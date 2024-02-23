Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock remained flat at $53.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 737,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,479. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

