Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,575 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $259.87. 165,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,114. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

