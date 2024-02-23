Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,660 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.3 %

ABNB stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

