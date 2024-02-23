Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 339 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,838,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.43. 1,054,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $103.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

