Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.