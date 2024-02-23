Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

MBGYY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About Mercedes-Benz Group

MBGYY stock opened at C$19.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.06. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$14.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.77.

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.