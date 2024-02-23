Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $9.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

