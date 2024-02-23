Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $17,040.70 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $17,040.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
MTH opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
