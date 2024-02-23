Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $17,040.70 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $17,040.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

