Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $157.43. 135,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,836. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.