Meter Governance Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.93 million and $413,506.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,076,325 coins and its circulating supply is 22,346,803 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,076,325 with 22,346,803 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.7748858 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $434,579.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.