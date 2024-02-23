MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

