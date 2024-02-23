Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $82.54. 926,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,458. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.