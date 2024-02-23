Mo Qatanani Sells 2,512 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
