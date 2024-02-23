Mo Qatanani Sells 2,512 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

