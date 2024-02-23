Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Model N worth $61,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Model N by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

