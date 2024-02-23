Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. 617,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

