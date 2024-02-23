ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODV

ModivCare Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MODV opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. ModivCare has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $107.12. The company has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.