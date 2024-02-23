Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lessened by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOH opened at $404.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $406.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

