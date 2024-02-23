MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MongoDB worth $81,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $456.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.